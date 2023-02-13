Some of the highlights of 1971 included the passing of the 26th Amendment which lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, Walt Disney World Resort opened in Orlando, Florida, and a romantic tearjerking movie entitled, "Love Story" (1970) was still one of the most popular films in the country.
Meanwhile, in southeastern Ohio, a self-described "city girl" from Logan and a "country boy" from Hopedale also experienced a very significant event in 1971. This was the year that they went on their first official movie date.
At the "country boy's" suggestion, the movie they went to see was "Love Story" starring Ali McGraw and Ryan O'Neal.
By this time, future groom and bride, Dan and Stacie Decaminada, were well into the process of writing their own love story that has lasted over 52 years — and is still going strong!
The couple was introduced by Stacie's cousin — whose boyfriend just so happened to be Dan's best friend — when Stacie was 16 and Dan was 18.
He was instantly attracted to her "personality and beauty." As for Stacie, she recalled how, "From the moment we met, I felt there was a connection between us, and I was very comfortable around Dan."
As their friendship bloomed into a long-distance romance, the couple faced several major obstacles. First, Stacie was still in high school and living in southeastern Ohio, while Dan was out on his own and working in an auto parts store.
To complicate matters further, Dan didn't have a telephone. However, he was able to call her from a pay phone at work. Instead of discouraging their romance, this hurdle inspired the couple to begin writing love letters to each other.
For a period of time, Dan lived and worked in South Carolina. Since Stacie's mother had a private pilot's license, she occasionally flew her daughter down to visit her beau.
"Yes, Dan and I did have our share of obstacles," Stacie recalled. "Maybe it didn't seem like such a problem then because we were both young and idealistic. But, we just believed everything was going to be OK and work itself out.
"No matter what we went through, there were never any doubts and the love between us was always there," she added. "And, we never stopped writing letter to each other almost daily."
Stacie's family approved of Dan to the point that they even allowed him to stay in their home on the weekends he would come to visit their daughter. She remembered how, "On several weekends, he would leave at 5 p.m. on Friday after work and drive to Ohio to visit me and head back to South Carolina early Sunday morning."
In 1972, when Stacie was 18, the couple decided to get married and settled into family life with their newborn son, and later two daughters.
Whereas many married couples forgo having children for several years, Stacie feels that starting a family right away was the right choice for them.
"We had our last child by the time I was 23. And raising a family can be challenging and rewarding," she said. "But, we were lucky enough to get a lot of support from our families.
"But, I'm glad we had our children early in our marriage." Stacie added. "I had much more energy back then. And, parent's today who wait to have kids will find out that — the older they get — the easier it will be for them to get tired quicker."
Eventually, Dan became a miner who did shift work. When their children were older, Stacie took a job at O'Bleness Hospital's nutrition/food service department.
By the time Stacie turned 50, she was a grandmother — an event that gave her the opportunity to pay forward the love and support she got as a young mother to her own children.
"When you're part of a family, it really does take a village," she said. "And, I think that it's important for different generations of a family to stay connected. That's why we can't imagine moving away to some place like Florida. If we did, we wouldn't see our grandchildren."
Specifically, Stacie and Dan want their grandchildren to see the deep emotional connection they share, and understand the kind of hard work and devotion it takes to keep a marriage strong.
Six grandchildren later, Stacie and Dan still live in The Plains, in what used to be Stacie's grandparents home. While keeping up with their grandchildren's activities keep them more than occupied, the couple has always made to it a point to make time for each other.
Over the years, Stacie and Dan have gone on vacations, taken cruises and experienced a few cross-country trips. They also enjoy outdoor activities, such as walking and biking.
Though they still enjoy each other's company, the couple find it good to sometime do things apart — like visit friends, or go outside for a walk while the other is watching a program on television.
"Being married to someone isn't always fun and wonderful," Stacie said. "There's always going to be ups and downs, and you're going to go through hard times when you're not going to get along.
"To make a marriage work you need to be a team," she elaborated. "In a family, everyone has a different job. You just need to find out what your job is and stick to it.
"You also need to be honesty, patient and tolerant," Stacie noted. "And, always be yourself. Don't be fake. The person my husband sees at home is always the same person he sees when we're out — and he's exactly the same way."
Dan added, "Communication, and always trying to be flexible, are two of the things that have kept us together. Like all couples we have our fights. But, we always kiss and makeup and move on afterward."
Today, Stacie is 68 and Dan is 70. They're both retired, or as Stacie like to call it, "just being more tired."
Something else that both Stacie and Dan feel has kept their marriage strong is that they each saved the love letters they sent each other over the years. Stacie and her daughter put all of the letters into chronological order and placed them into two large notebooks.
Entitled, "From Snail-Mail To E-Mail, With Love" the notebooks serve as a sentimental reminder of everything they've experienced as a couple.
"The young people of today are so dependent on technology that many of them will never know the joy of getting an old-fashioned love letter," Stacie said. "Now, people send emails. But, after a while emails just disappear into a cloud somewhere and they're gone forever."
She went on to say, "Now that we have all our letters to each other in these two notebooks, my grandchildren and their children will be able to look back and see the story of how Dan and I met and fell in love."
Perhaps the most significant life lesson Stacie hopes her collection of love letters will impart on future generations of her family is that, "When you're a couple, the love you have for each other only gets stronger the longer you stay together."
