Racers, pacers, joggers and walkers competed Sunday in the 56th Athens Marathon, Ohio’s oldest continuous marathon, which also is a Boston Marathon qualifier.
More than 700 people gathered for the start half marathon (13.1 miles) or the marathon (26.2 miles) at the corner of South College Street and East Union Street in uptown Athens by Ohio University College Green.
When the starter’s pistol fired at 8 a.m., these folks raced down Union Street’s hill and paced their way to the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway. To see the start of the race, go to the Athens Messenger's Facebook page.
Zachariah Zimmerman, 26, of Pickerington, won the men’s marathon with a time of 2 hours, 39 minutes, 7 seconds. His average pace per mile was around 6 minutes, 5 seconds.
“I felt great until mile 20 when I started feeling charlie horses in just about every muscle in my lower leg, so that was tough,” said Zimmerman moments after competing in his first ever marathon.
Marina Martino, 32, of Dallas, Pennsylvania, won the women’s marathon with a time of 3 hours, 15 minutes, 13 seconds. She was also 11th overall with an average time of 7 minutes, 27 seconds per mile. Athens Marathon was Martino’s 15th marathon. She said her goal is to compete in a marathon in all 50 states – she can mark Ohio off that bucket list.
“It felt good on the first half and it was a little rough during the second half, but it was a beautiful course and a beautiful day,” she said. “There were so many people out as spectators. I want to say thank you to all the volunteers and everybody that put this race on and everybody at the water stops – you guys were great.”
Steven Adams, 25, of Ashville, won the men’s half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 56 seconds. His average mile time was 5 minutes, 53 seconds.
“I really didn’t run anywhere near where I wanted, but that’s fine. I’ve been busy with internships, work and all that stuff,” he said.
Sydney Smith, 24, of Athens, won the women’s half marathon with a time of 1 hour, 31 minutes, 43 seconds – she was also seventh overall. Her average pace per miles was 7 minutes.
“It was pretty hard the last three miles,” she said. “Coming in, the sun was hard on the bike path but I kept a pretty good pace I thought and then just kicked it in.”
For more results, see https://www.athensohiomarathon.com/results
Worth noting, Athens track and cross country coaches Adam Gonczy and Breanna Issa ran the half marathon with Gonczy placing 15th in the men’s race (1:38:14) and Issa placing third in the women’s race (1:35:40). Go Bulldogs!
Fran Wymbs and her dog Mackie enjoyed the half marathon and together they ran the last 5 miles of the race and crossed the finish line with a time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, 5 seconds.
"Mackie loved it. He's a running boy," she said. "He loves to race!"
An OU alumnus, Allyson Schmidt and her dogs Stella and Comet ran the last four miles together of the half marathon and finished with a time of 2 hours, 7 minutes, 31 seconds. This was Stella's third half marathon and Comet's first.
"It's fun running with dogs. It'a pick-me-up," she said. "It's something to look forward to doing. The dogs should get medals. I'm going to get a medal for them."
Marathon competitors made their turnaround after crossing the bridge over Minker’s Run a short hop from Hocking College.
“I was really good at the turnaround because I knew that the guy in front of me who was leading the thing from the start – I knew I really wanted to pass him. He was wearing a Miami (Ohio) jersey and I am an OU alumnus – Class of 2020,” Zimmerman said.
Temperatures ranged in the mid 60s to low 70s with easterly 7 miles-per-hour wind cooling things down a bit on the flat and fast course.
“Temperature for the race was fantastic. I mean starting out in the morning like that – it was very cool and then even as it warmed up the bike path kept us nice and cool, so that was awesome. I love this course,” Zimmerman said.
Martino added, “Temperatures were a little bit warmer than I would’ve liked, but it is a draw of the bag in April. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You do what you can and I’m happy to have finished the way I did. It was a beautiful day.”
Lead runners follow a bicyclist to guide them to Pruitt Field.
“I want to say thank you to the lead biker who was biking with me in the whole time,” Martino said. “He was very, very sweet the whole time. I kept apologizing for stopping to walk and he was so nice about it.”
Half marathon folks turned around at a tree line familiar to many runners and bikers in Athens – a place where a white two-story farmhouse used to stand watch on slight hill over a huge field of corn.
A graduate student at Ohio University, Adams runs around 50 miles a week.
“I try to not let temperature bother me. I’ve kind of done that my whole career, even in college at Shawnee State.”
Adams placed second in the half marathon in 2018 with a time of 1 hour, 13 minutes, 40 seconds. His average mile time was 5 minutes, 38 seconds.
“I just wanted to do it again,” he said. “I like the course – since I ran it before I knew what I was getting into and what to expect.”
As any long distance runner will say, it may seem easy to run alone, but it’s the hardest thing in the world because you are not focused so much on the runner in front of you, but competing against the runner inside your head.
Adams said he ran alone for most of the race.
“I just wish I had somebody with me,” he said. “I was alone almost the entire time. I knew I would be alone, so I kind of stayed around the same pace or at least try to do that. GPS was cutting in and out in the woods, but I expected that.”
Unlike years past, the final race to the finish was not a full lap around the Ohio University track, but instead 200 yards – a curve and a straightaway – to the finish. When a runner entered the Pruitt Field’s track, an announcer in the press box said the marathoner’s name and people cheered.
“That was fantastic! I love the way the community comes out to support this race,” Zimmerman said.
Smith is pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy at OU.
“I never run this race in Athens before,” she said. “Only other half marathon I’ve run was in Columbus. This is not a personal record for me. I haven’t been training that hard, but I’m happy with my time. I enjoyed the race. It was nice. I liked the wooded part, so pretty.”
Race Director Lisa Simons said the marathon is one of the best in Ohio.
“This is a great race that sells Athens. We were just listed as one of the top six marathons to run in Ohio because we gave $100,000 to Good Works in 2019 and they finished their Sign of Hope House.”
Saturday, Good Works held a dedication ceremony for the Sign of Hope House, a new home at 100 Central Avenue that will provide people with a place to stay who are currently turned away from the Timothy House.
To read Good Works Founder and Executive Director Keith Wasserman’s speech at Saturday’s dedication ceremony for the Sign of Hope House, see: https://good-works.net/sign-of-hope/
More on that story will be in Tuesday's Athens Messenger.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
