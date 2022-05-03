Ohioans will choose nominees for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives today in the primary election that wraps up months of heated debates between candidates trying to secure their party’s backing.
Also on the ballot will be candidates seeking local offices. Several local issues will also be decided.
Absentee early voting ended at 2 p.m. Monday in Ohio and the polls opened at 6:30 a.m. today. and close at 7:30 p.m.
“We have had everything tested and everything is working very well,” deputy director of the Athens County Board of Elections Tony Brooks II, said.”We haven’t had any problems with any machines.”
The Athens County Board of Elections (BOE) website reports 1,314 ballots have been cast early, by either mail-in voting, in-person voting, nursing home mail ballots, hand-carried ballots or overseas military ballots. These numbers were up to date as of Monday morning. In the 2018 primary election there were 1,395 absentee votes cast in Athens County.
According to the BOE website, mail-in voting leads as the most common form of early voting in Athens County, with 714 ballots cast that way. In-person early voting was next with 495 ballots cast. There were 74 nursing home ballots, 28 hand-carried ballots and three overseas military ballots.
“Mail-in ballots have be postmarked before Election Day,” Brooks said. “Any of those we receive after Election Day, that are postmarked before Election Day, will be counted and reflected in our official count released on May 19.”
Of the ballots returned through the mail, there were 384 Democratic ballots cast and 322 Republican ballots cast. In early in-person voting, Democrats cast 361 ballots compared to 124 Republican ballots.
Overall, there were 806 Democratic ballots cast, which makes up more 61 precent of the ballots cast. Republican voters have cast 488 ballots or slightly more than 37 percent received. There have been 20 non-partisan ballots cast.
“I’m not expecting real high voter turnout,” Brooks said. “Primaries are usually not high turnout and (Ohio University) students are gone, so the student precincts will have low turnout.”
“Overall, I think turnout will be low, but you never know.” Brooks said. “Maybe with the press some of the General Assembly seats are getting it could be a little higher. I think we will be somewhere between five and ten percent (voter turnout).”
There are no contested races for Athens County elected offices.
An income tax increase of 0.1 percent will be voted on by 21 precincts in Athens County (all in the city) for providing funds for public safety, capital improvements and equipment. This would include the construction of a new fire station on Stimson Avenue.
The Athens County County Board of Elections will start reporting results at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Brooks said the first results released will be from absentee voting.
