LOGAN — The Logan Police Department is looking for the legal owners of some of the equipment they acquired after a recent investigation.
The equipment was found after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office discovered an abandoned truck on a property that the resident wanted off his property.
One of the items found in this truck was a generator that LPD was able to confirm was stolen from a worksite at the city water plant. The truck was towed to the police department under a search warrant, where an inventory was taken.
Logan Police Captain Ryan Gabriel reported that last summer there was an uptick of garage break-ins and thefts of work tools, such as weed eaters, trimmers and power tools — the same types of items that were found in this truck.
Beside outdoor work tools found in the truck, a hypodermic needle loaded with heroin was also found.
After running the license plate number on the truck, it was determined that the vehicle belonged to Kasey Yates, who according to LPD, currently has two warrants out for his arrest and his whereabouts are unknown.
The equipment may have been sitting in the truck for over a month, and some of the equipment may no longer work. However, if everything is in working condition, the total cost of all that was found could be rather pricey.
“A rough value, if it was all brand new and working and you had to buy it retail, there is probably over $20,000 of stuff found,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel believes that most, if not all, the property in the department’s possession is stolen but they can only currently prove that one item is stolen, which is the generator.
“All those items are highly pilfered items or common items that are stolen so when you have one item that you can confirm was stolen with all of these other items all piled in there is definitely a possibility that more of that property is stolen,” explained Gabriel.
He added that it does not make sense why someone would put all of this expensive equipment in the back of a truck and leave it unless the property was stolen.
If they cannot determine who the items belong to, they will have no choice but to return it where they found it.
The items recovered include:
- Honda generator
- Five Echo weed eaters
- Echo blower
- Black and Decker battery powered weed eater
- Stihl weed eater
- Three Husqvarna chainsaws
- Poulan chainsaw
- Karcher power washer
- Yard machine snow blower
- Mi-T-M Work Pro power washer
- Craftsman 5600W generator
- Skil circular saw
- Craftsman circular saw
- Dewalt head shear
- Ryobi drill
- An air chisel
- Rotozip in a silver box with “DK” etched into it
- Porter-cable air nailer
- Camo face paint kit
- Craftsman wheel grinder
- Dewalt circular saw
- Makita power planer
- Craftsman reciprocating saw
- Black and Decker reciprocating saw
- Ridgid cordless screwdriver
- Rockwell VersaCut
- Kobalt tool bag
- Arrow electric nailer
- Black and Decker Electric chainsaw
- Makita circular saw
- large orange hammer
- And a grey metal post ram
If someone has had any of this equipment stolen and can provide proof of ownership, contact Detective Ben Skinner by calling the Logan Police Department at 740-385-6866 or bskinner@cityoflogan.oh.gov.
To prove ownership, LPD will need to see an incident report or the person will have to know the serial number.
