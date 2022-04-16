Cincinnati-based Keystone’s Mac Shack has announced the opening of its second location. Located in Athens’ historic Uptown at 14 S. Court Street, Mac Shack will bring the brand’s signature macaroni and cheese and thriving late-night business to the community surrounding Ohio University.
An asset of hospitality company Four Entertainment Group (4EG), Keystone’s Mac Shack is the fast-casual mac and cheese bar of Keystone Bar & Grill. Keystone's Mac Shack first opened its doors in Cincinnati's Clifton neighborhood in September 2016 and has become a local favorite at the University of Cincinnati and beyond.
The new location will serve Mac Shack’s comfort food menu of eight signature made-from-scratch mac + cheeses, a rotating mac of the week, homemade whipped cream pies, and more. The space will be reminiscent of the brand’s Clifton location, where records by artists like Fleetwood Mac and B.B. King hang on the wall to promote their namesake mac and cheese. Guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s Mac Monday promotion, which offers half-price large mac and cheeses with the purchase of a beverage.
The location is situated between Jimmy Johns and the Athena Cinema, in the midst of the area’s nightlife scene. Keystone’s Mac Shack is known for its late-night business and will serve fresh, hot mac and cheese until 3 a.m. on select nights. The brand plans to continue its expansion across midwest college towns in the coming months and years.
4EG Managing Partner Dan Cronican said, "We've had tremendous success with Keystone's Mac Shack near the University of Cincinnati's campus, which has become a beloved destination for students, professionals, and visitors. We strive to replicate that success in Athens. We're excited to bring our comfort food to southeast Ohio this summer."
The location will be under the direction of owner Dan Cronican, executive chef Ray Recchia, operations manager Tyson Schultzabarger, and general manager Kaleen Girman. The project is under the management of CORE Resources, Inc.
Mac Shack is expected to open in late summer. 4EG will employ some Cincinnati transplants and seeks to staff the restaurant with friendly, local faces. For employment opportunities, please visit eatmacshack.com/careers.
