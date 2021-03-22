Hundreds of students gathered uptown Saturday evening to celebrate the Ohio University Bobcat’s stunning upset over the reigning March Madness champions, The University of Virginia.
After the victory, Court Street was flooded with students, few of whom were wearing facial coverings, blocking the street with their sheer numbers, as the responding police officers struggled in vain to keep the street open to traffic despite the impassioned throng of students chanting, jumping on cars, and crowd surfing.
Some revelers climbed trees or hung out their apartment windows, others popped champagne bottles and sprayed the crowd.
Eventually, the police elected to block Court off to vehicle traffic, and allowed the crowd to continue unabated for a brief time.
The Athens Messenger reporter observed a street light being shaken, and then broken by members of the crowd.
Many chants were heard, including “O-U,” and “WE WANT CREIGHTON”, referencing the Creighton Bluejays, OU's Monday night opponent. Other, less polite and unprintable chants were also taken up by the crowd.
After about an hour, police, including Athens Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, and Athens Sheriff's deputies moved into the crowd with strobe lights, dispersing the celebration that was completely obstructing traffic.
APD Lt. Jeff McCall said said since the event was spontaneous, when the crowd took to the street, he said he believed the APD officers who responded were enough to mitigate the official crowd, but they requested outside support.
“What initially responded was enough to control the situation and then it dissipated throughout the night,” McCall said.
McCall said Ohio University Police Department, the Athens County Sheriff's Office, and OSHP responded to the scene for assistance.
He said although there is a prospect for a Bobcat's win on Monday (he said he is rooting for an OU victory), it is a weeknight, so there could be a smaller crowd.
“There is that possibility (of a large crowd) — but we’re also talking a weeknight so that could decrease some of the crowd — but we’re hoping that won’t happen,” McCall said.
Jack Pepper, Athens City/County Health Department administrator, warned students not to gather in large numbers again if the Ohio University men’s basketball team beats Creighton, the four seed, in Monday night’s basketball game.
“We are aware of the celebration that took place on Saturday night after the Men’s Bobcat NCAA tournament win and will be watching case counts very closely for the next three weeks,” Pepper said. “We are strongly encouraging that in the event of another Bobcat win that the community celebrates in a responsible way; large mass gatherings could set us back significantly in our pandemic recovery efforts.”
Patti McSteen, interim dean of students at Ohio University, in an email to the student body, urged them to watch and celebrate the game safely. She asked students to attend the university’s virtual “Big Dance party, or to gather in “bubbles” of less than 10.
“Please remember that we are counting on you to continue doing a good job following public health guidance, including wearing a mask and maintaining a safe physical distance from others, especially as we approach the end of the semester and you begin to prepare to return home for the summer,” McSteen said in an email.
Carly Leatherwood, OU spokesperson, said she would like to remind students it is important to keep the end of the semester in mind, and remember that they could be bringing COVID-19 back home with them.
Additionally, she said anybody found in violation of the code of conduct could face ramifications.
"We remind students that they are required to follow the Student Code of Conduct, any violation of which could result in punishment up to and including expulsion," Leatherwood said in an email, "After Saturday’s celebration on Court Street e (sic) received a couple anonymous reports that provided us with no actionable detail."
During the celebrations on Court Street, one bar, J Bar, was cited for COVID-19 regulation violations, according to a press release.
The J Bar was issued a disorderly conduct citation from the The Ohio Investigative Unit, who arrived after midnight and observed bar goers “dancing on bar stools and walking freely throughout the bar” drinking alcohol with few wearing masks. Others occupied consecutive seats at the bar while patrons stood closely behind waiting to order, according to a news release from the agency.
The OU men’s basketball team is playing Creighton at 6:10 p.m. Monday night, as they attempt to fight their way into the Sweet 16 of the March Madness tournament.
