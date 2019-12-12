Leah Magyary, of Athens, has been named Executive Director of the Dairy Barn Arts Center.
She replaces long-standing director Jane Forrest Redfern who has served since February 2012.
Magyary has degrees from Ohio University (BSS) and Kent State University (MLIS) and has been employed at the Biltmore Estate, the Thomas Wolfe Memorial and the North Carolina Arboretum, all located in Asheville, North Carolina and, most recently, worked as Director of Donor Relations at Marietta College.
In announcing the appointment, Board Chair Richard Shultz commented, “Leah is an outstanding leader and our board is confident that her expertise, passion and professional experience are a perfect fit for the Dairy Barn.”
She will begin her new role Dec. 16.
Magyary will be on hand to meet those in attendance at the Annual New Year’s Eve Party at Dec. 31 at the Barn. The event features food, cash bar, dancing and live music by the Randys. It is sponsored by Hocking Valley Bank, Texas Roadhouse and Mark Snider and all proceeds benefit the Barn. Tickets are available at www.dairybarn.org.
