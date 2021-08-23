The Ohio University School of Art and Design and the Majestic Galleries in Nelsonville announced Monday an upcoming exhibition, “One in/and Seven,” from Aug. 27 through Sept. 17, featuring new work by seven alumni artists.
An opening reception will be held during Nelsonville’s Final Friday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Majestic Galleries, 20 Public Square in Nelsonville.
This group show brings together seven adjunct faculty members from Ohio University who are also alumni of the School of Art + Design, according to a release.
The artists include Terry Kolb Davis, April Felipe, Cassidy Brauner Jarrahi, Mateo Galvano, Courtney Kessel, Elisa G. Smith, and Basil Masri Zada, a release said. The artists are exhibiting a broad range of media in photography, sculpture, installation, ceramics and drawing.
Throughout the history of the School of Art + Design, various alumni have returned to campus to serve OHIO in critical ways — as educators, as administrators, as scholars, as visiting artists, and more.
“The seven alumni in this exhibit serve as part-time employees of our school, yet they have held (and continue to hold) our school together during the many challenges which we’ve faced as a community,” Julie Dummermuth, director of the school said in a statement. “They have all given their utmost to our students and to our program (as artists, as scholars, as educators, as administrators, as recruiters, as coordinators and as technicians) and they have kept our program flourishing amidst uncertain times.”
Gallery hours for The Majestic Galleries are from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sundays.
“I am deeply thankful for this incredible team of people and it is an extreme privilege for our school to showcase their creative research. Please join me in honoring them and in thanking them for their extraordinary work,” Dummermuth said in a statement.
