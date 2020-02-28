A multi-jurisdictional task force known as the Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit executed two search warrants in Columbus Friday that resulted in the arrest of a gang member and alleged drug trafficker.
On Friday, Feb. 21, a collaborative investigation known as “Operation Ice Market” resulted in seizure of more than three pounds of methamphetamine, more than an ounce of suspected Fentanyl, cocaine, four semi-automatic handguns, and almost $13,400 in cash. The operation was begun in November 2019, and targeted the drug trafficking operation responsible for supplying “large amounts” of methamphetamine to Fairfield and Franklin Counties.
Arrested was John Allen III of Stevens Avenue in Columbus, who was transported to the Franklin County Jail. Allen is an identified member of the “Choke-N-Kill Bloods” street gang, and is facing charges of having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. Additional charges related to the investigation are expected in the coming weeks.
The Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit services Fairfield, Hocking and Athens Counties, and involves a number of law enforcement agencies, including the Fairfield County Sheriff and Prosecutor, the Hocking County Sheriff and Prosecutor, the Lancaster Police Department, the Logan Police Department, the Pickerington Police Department, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor, the Ohio University Police Department, and the Nelsonville Police Department. The jurisdictions run along Route 33, and aim to secure the corridor between Columbus and the Ohio River.
Investigators conducted searches at an auto detailing business operated by Allen at 1354 E. 5th Avenue in Columbus and at a residence located at 2068 Woodlawn Ave Columbus where Allen was known to reside. Located during these searches were approximately 3.3 pounds of methamphetamine, about 30 grams of fentanyl, about 3.5 grams of cocaine, four semi-automatic handguns (one reported stolen), $13,381 in cash, and digital scales and drug packaging materials.
“The investigation and its successful outcome were a direct result of the close working relationship between the Major Crimes Unit and the Columbus Division of Police Drug Crimes Bureau and its Violent Crimes Intelligence Unit as well as the Reynoldsburg Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation,” a press release about the bust stated. “Collaborative efforts like this which maximize and share resources are critical in stemming the flow of illegal drugs and disrupting drug trafficking organizations who don’t differentiate between geographical boundaries.”
