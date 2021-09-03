Shannon Dickens, 42, of The Plains, pleaded guilty to seven charges and was sentenced Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of three years and maximum of four and a half years in prison.
Dickens pleaded guilty to:
• Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1)
• Possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1)
• Aggravated trafficking in drugs (F1)
• Aggravated possession of drugs (F1)
• Trafficking in heroin (F3)
• Possession of heroin (F3)
• Illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified governmental facility (F3)
During a traffic stop in April, Dickens was found with 15 grams of methamphetamine. In an interview, she admitted to having more meth and heroin at her residence. Narcotics and cash were confiscated from the location, along with drug paraphernalia and concealment devices.
In total, 242 grams or 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine was confiscated — 80 times bulk amount by law. Law enforcement also found 58 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of heroin.
Judge George McCarthy ordered the $2,878 found during the search be forfeited.
Upon her release, Dickens will be subject to five years of mandatory post-release control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.