In the coming weeks, millions of people will graduate high school and college with the intent of going out into the world and finding a job.
In years past, recent graduates faced an uncertain future and had to literally struggle to find work. But, now a multitude of reports describe the current U.S. job market as a metaphorical cup that-despite the pleas of millions of employers desperate to attract workers- continues to runneth, and runneth, and runneth over.
In conjunction, The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that by the end of 2022, the U.S. economy will have experienced an increase of 1.61 million new jobs that need to be filled as soon as possible.
So, what are the job prospects like here is Southeast Ohio?
According to OhioMeansJobs-Athens County’s workforce advancement manager, Dean Tidcock, “there are unprecedented job opportunities here in Ohio.”
However, Tidcock noted that graduates’ chances of finding a job will largely depends on their field of study.
He elaborated that, “If someone studied marine biology in college, since that’s not considered to be an in-demand job in this area, then that person will have a hard time finding work locally.”
What job markets in Athens County are currently booming? Tidcock specified that the healthcare industry in our area is in serious need of nursing assistants, nurses and doctors.
He added that education is another arena where qualified local teachers should have little or no trouble finding work.
Another field that Tidcock has seen experience a growth spurt is manufacturing. He clarified that, “When most people hear the term “manufacturing” they immediately think of someone performing monotonous tasks in an old dirty factory day after day.”
To the contrary, he explained that in today’s world, the majority of people who work in the manufacturing industry spend their work day programming and operating robots.
According to www.recruiter.com, a robotics technician in Ohio can expect to make $55,660 a year.
Why are there currently so many jobs available in the U.S.?
Tidcock explained that “Because of the pandemic, record numbers of baby boomers decided to retire. This created serious gaps in the job market that many employers are are still trying to fill.”
The term “baby boomers” refers to anyone born during the years following World War II at a time when the U.S. experienced a massive increase in birth rates.
On the subject of wages, Tidcock stated that, “Even though Athens County is the poorest county in the State of Ohio, there are plenty of local employers here who are willing to pay their employees a competitive living wage.”
Kristi Kinnard, general manager of Career Connections Inc., concurs.
She maintains that the wage for specific office-oriented jobs in our area has been steadily improving. Kinnard recalled that recently, “Our agency has seen the salary for administrative assistants go up two-to-three dollars more an hour.”
According to a recent report found on www.salary.com, as of March 29,2022, the salary for an administrative assistant in Ohio fell between $37,264 and $47,061 a year.
Along with administrative assistants jobs, Kinnard said she has also seen an increased demand in our area for applicants with a background in customer service and account management.
She added that, “More and more employers in our area are becoming more flexible, and willing to offer applicants more options-like the choice to work remotely-that would be more appealing to job seekers.”
As a result of these recent trends, Kinnard and her staff have been able to find applicants jobs in a much shorter amount of time. She said that, “A year ago, it might have taken our agency several weeks to find an applicant a job. Now we’re able to match job seekers with employers in 5-10 days.”
Kinnard reiterated that for anyone looking for work in Athens County, “right now our area is definitely a job seekers market.”
OhioMeansJobs-Athens County is located at 510 W. Union Street, Suite 102, Athens, and can be reached by calling 740-797-1405.
Career Connections, Inc. is located at 449 East State Street, Second Floor, Athens and can be reached by calling 740-594-4941.
