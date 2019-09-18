Residents of Athens’ west side continue to harbor concerns about safety in their neighborhood.
There have been reports in recent weeks of a “Peeping Tom,” of daytime home break-ins and of late-night robberies. Worries are shared daily in a group Facebook page — “The Athens West Side” — and some have questioned if law enforcement is doing enough to keep local citizens safe.
To address these safety concerns, Athens Police Chief Tom Pyle appeared at a recent Athens West Side Community Association gathering at ARTS/West. Also present at the Sept. 12 meeting was Mayor Steve Patterson.
The organization meets monthly, and also have monthly meetups to clean up areas of the west side.
Pyle explained to area residents several aspects of how he instructs his department to work in town, including how APD splits up the city into quadrants.
Court Street bisects the city vertically, and Washington Street does the same horizontally, to create the four quadrants of town.
Pyle said the lowest crime reporting rates in the city often come from the “Northwest section,” which is where the west side is generally located. The chief stressed, however, that this does not necessarily mean crime rates are actually lower in the area. This may have to do with how many reports are made to law enforcement.
“People not phoning in their reports are doing a disservice to their neighborhood,” Pyle said, emphasizing the importance of reporting any criminal or suspicious activity.
Pyle described having his own concerns about “crime mapping” and said he does not believe the crime rate in that quadrant to be lower than the rest of Athens. Additionally, geographic crime data is not provided to APD officers — this is to prevent bias and ensure they adequately patrol all parts of the city, Pyle said.
The chief made note of certain types of crime that are difficult to spot, such as vandalism and vehicle break-ins.
He recommended that citizens take extra care to lock their doors and windows, keep valuables out of view from windows or in the back of vehicles, and to invest in a home security system, especially a system that involves cameras. He called these actions “target hardening,” as it helps deter crime when a target has higher security.
“Police officers understand the frustration of having crime happen to you, and they want to be able to stop it,” Pyle said.
Pyle was asked by a resident about the relationship between Ohio University students and the police department, and if that had to do with the lower crime reporting rates. The chief said he’s worked to change the public perception of APD for the better.
For the time being, Pyle said, APD is focused on investigating crime reports, making traffic stops and being on-call for high-priority situations. Officers can only do so much in the area of crime prevention, he told those at ARTS/West.
“Crime prevention is not the prime responsibility of law enforcement,” Pyle said. “It never has been. We’re not uniquely suited to prevent crime, we’re good at keeping order and enforcing the law.”
