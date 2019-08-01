A man accused of brandishing a knife while trying to steal Slim Jims has pleaded innocent in Athens County Common Pleas Court to felony charges of aggravated robbery and robbery.
Corey A. Brown, 20, was arraigned Wednesday. Judge George McCarthy set Brown's bond at $200,000 and scheduled Oct. 1 as a tentative trial date. As of Thursday, Brown was still in Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
Brown was indicted by an Athens County grand jury on July 18.
He was initially charged in Athens County Municipal Court with aggravated robbery, and the charge there listed his address as "homeless," although an application Brown filed in common pleas court to get a public defender lists his address as Liars Corner Road, Millfield.
According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at the Dollar General store in The Plains on July 11. Employees reported that a man with a knife threatened them when he was confronted about stealing several Slim Jims. They allegedly recognized Brown.
Sheriff Rodney Smith said the employees claimed the man was eating Slim Jims from the store and pulled a knife and put some of the Slim Jims back when confronted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.