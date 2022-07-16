A man was taken into custody Thursday on a parole violation out of Franklin County after Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents and Athens County Sheriff’s deputies executed search warrants on two apartments at 9953 State Route 682, in Athens.
Deputies with sheriff’s office responded to the location prior to the warrants for a well-being check. The caller reported that a male in Apartment 102 assaulted a female resident, according to a press release.
While deputies spoke to an individual at the entrance door, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside of the apartment. The deputies secured the apartment and contacted the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.
According to a press release, officers conducted interviews and one of the individuals detained from the apartment, Ahmed “Ace” Adem, age 36, allegedly used apartments 101 and 102 to traffic narcotics.
Adem was a target of a task force investigation for several months after agents received information that he allegedly was trafficking various types of narcotics in the Athens area, according to the press release.
“Agents applied for and were granted search warrants,” said Sheriff Rodney Smith. “Suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and a handgun were seized from the apartments.”
Adem was found to be on parole through the Adult Parole Authority out of Franklin County. He was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a parole violation. The seized narcotics will be sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations Laboratory.
Pending the lab results, additional charges may be presented to an Athens County Grand Jury, according to the press release.
The alleged victim in the assault declined to press charges.
The Southeast Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission. It is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs and Athens county sheriff’s offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, McConnelsville, Nelsonville and Glouster police departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens county prosecutor’s offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
