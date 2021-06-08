A man living near Nelsonville was arrested Monday in connection with a series of complaints about homes in the area being shot at with a firearm.
Noah Aaron Watkins, 19, formerly of Logan, was arrested and charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a press release stated.
The Athens County Sheriff's Office had previously responded to a similar incident in the area on Sunday, but could not determine the trajectory of the bullet due to a large tree.
On Monday, trajectory rods were used after a second complaint. Based on the trajectory of the two bullets, it was determined they originated from an apartment complex behind the victim's home.
After conducting interviews, and it was determined the residents who discharged the firearm may have been involved in drug activity.
On Tuesday, ACSO executed a search warrant at Watkins' address, and seized numerous items, including a firearm and empty casings, marijuana products, and a large amount of cash.
Watkins was transported to SEORJ, and is scheduled to appear before Athens County Municipal Court on Wednesday. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.