LOGAN – A Nelsonville area man who is facing felony charges in connection with a shooting that took place in August will be evaluated to determine whether he was legally insane at the time of the incident, or if he is competent to stand trial.
Shawn E. Floyd, 45, was indicted Aug. 30 in Hocking County Common Pleas Court on one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony, and two counts of felonious assault with a gun specification, a second-degree felony.
He is accused of having shot a 19-year-old Logan man, Karsten Campbell, in the neck, during a chaotic episode outside a Sanner Road residence in Nelsonville. The bullet that hit Campbell reportedly came within an inch of his spine. The car in which he had been driving also had been hit with multiple bullets.
According to a Hocking County Sheriff’s report, Campbell had apparently driven with some other young men to the home, where Floyd was living with other people. Campbell’s group reportedly had some sort of conflict brewing, possibly over a drug-related debt, with one or more juvenile males who lived at the residence.
A confrontation allegedly ensued outside the house between on one side Campbell and his group, and on the other a group of six to eight people who came out of the home and threw things at Campbell’s vehicle. Campbell reportedly had started to drive away from the residence, but then had begun backing up toward it again, when someone – allegedly Floyd – began shooting.
According to the sheriff’s report Floyd told an officer that he had a .22 caliber rifle, and that he had heard a “thud,” and thought someone had been hit by Campbell’s vehicle. He has allegedly admitted firing at the vehicle.
In a motion filed Oct. 12 Floyd’s court-appointed attorney, Dorian Keith Baum, asked Judge John T. Wallace to approve an assessment of his client’s mental health, “to determine whether (Floyd) is not guilty by reason of insanity because he was legally insane at the time of the alleged offense and, alternatively, whether (he) is competent to stand trial at this time.”
In a memorandum supporting the motion, Baum reports that shortly after being incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, he was transported to Appalachian Behavioral Health, a mental health facility.
Baum says that though he does not have all the facts behind Floyd’s transfer to ABH, he “can only assume that (Floyd’s) mental health deteriorated” after he was jailed. He adds that he has spoken with Floyd twice by phone, and each time Floyd told him he was “confused” about what was going on with his case and why he had been transferred.
Based on the evidence he has, Baum maintains that “it may very well be the case that (Floyd) was legally insane at the time of the incident and remains incompetent to stand trial as of the filing of this motion.”
Court records indicate that on Oct. 13 Judge Wallace granted the motion, and issued an order that Floyd undergo an evaluation of his competence to stand trial.
Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.
Jim Phillips is the editor for Logan Daily News and The Perry County Tribune.
