Parole has been denied for Allen Semenchuk, a Hocking County man who was convicted in Athens County of murder and in Muskingum County of attempted aggravated murder.
A hearing was held Sept. 24 regarding whether he should be granted parole for his sentence of life in prison. At the hearing, parole was denied, and his case was continued until September 2024, according to a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Semenchuk, who has been in prison since 1979, will next be eligible for parole consideration at that hearing.
Semenchuk, 62, of Rockbridge Route 1, was sentenced in 1984 to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of former Logan resident Charles Ruse, whom he shot and stabbed.
In deciding not to release Semenchuk, the parole board found there is “substantial reason” to believe he would engage in further criminal conduct or not follow conditions set for his release, and that his release would create an undue risk to public safety.
“Inmate Semenchuk has served over 41 years towards his stated sentence,” the Parole Board decision read. “Since the last hearing, he has completed numerous educational and job training programming with some completed activity groups. HIs conduct has significantly improved by being ticket free since his last hearing. However, he has engaged in minimal risk relevant programming to help manage his risk to re-offend. Due to the serious nature of the offenses and lack of risk-relevant programming his release at this time would create an undue risk to public safety.”
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn sent a letter to the Parole Board on July 28, 2020 opposing Semenchuk’s release.
“Mr. Semenchuk tried to cover up his crime in Athens County by burying personal items that he had removed from the victims body and then discarding the body,” Blackburn wrote. “It is clear that Allen Semenchuk is a violent individual. The State of Ohio believes it is in the best interest of the public that he remain incarcerated and requests that his parole be denied.”
Semenchuk was originally convicted of killing Ruse in 1979, but that conviction was overturned because Semenchuk, who was indigent, had been denied funds for a psychological evaluation.
The sentence he received in Athens County was ordered to be served concurrently to sentences Semenchuk had received in Muskingum County on felonious assault, attempted aggravated murder and escape charges. Those charges stemmed from an attempt to escape from the Muskingum County jail, where Semenchuk was being held awaiting trial on the Ruse killing. At the time, Athens County was in the process of building a new jail.
Semenchuk was also denied parole in 2015, 2016, and 2019.
