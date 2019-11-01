CIRCLEVILLE — An Ohio man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to writing threatening letters to various agencies and businesses around the state from 2017 to 2018, including one to The Circleville Herald newspaper.
According the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio, Sean Heisa, 36, pleaded guilty to making false information or hoaxes and mailing threatening communications.
The court documents state that from July 2017 to July 2018, Heisa mailed letters while incarcerated to various officials throughout Ohio.
On July 5, 2018, a Herald employee opened a nondescript business envelope addressed to “Circleville Herald.” The letter threatened to physically harm the staff and said that the envelope contained the narcotic fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid often found in powder form that can penetrate the skin and cause death in high doses. The staff member stopped reading and dropped the letter when they noticed an unknown substance in the envelope.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office identified Ohio State University, The Columbus Dispatch newspaper and a former Ohio prison director as recipients of similar letters.
In addition, officials from Coshocton Municipal Courthouse, Franklin County Common Please Court and then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine received letters that threatened exposure to anthrax and the use of explosive devices.
The following day (July 6, 2018), Herald staff returned to work and Circleville Police contacted the Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency for HAZMAT assistance, which arrived that day to take the substance to a lab for testing.
Another letter was mailed to a Fairfield County Common Pleas Court Judge who had presided over several hearings involving Heisa (including robbery charges for which Heisa is now serving a combined 37-year sentence). The letter stated: “This is enough fentanyl to kill you and multiple coworkers [sic]. You deserve a more painful death but this will do.”
Heisa was charged by criminal complaint in December 2018 and arrested in January 2019.
Creating false information/hoaxes and mailing threatening communications are each federal crimes punishable by up to five years in prison.
* * *
Steven Collins is a senior reporter for The Circleville Herald newspaper.
