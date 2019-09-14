A man was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition after falling from a telephone pole Friday evening in Athens, local police have reported.
The Athens Police Department reported that officers responded at about 10 p.m. to the report of a male who had fallen from an electrical pole on Palmer Street. There was a party ongoing in the backyards of a few properties in the area, as displayed in a video of the incident circulating online.
The video shows a man climbing an electrical pole and grabbing the wires at the top, which sparked and caused him to fall. Ohio University released a statement Saturday noting that the man is not an OU student, but offered counseling services. APD reported the man was transported by Athens County EMS, but further details of his condition have not been released, along with his identity.
