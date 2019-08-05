James Pasol, the Shade man sentenced to four years in prison for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, has requested early release from prison.

Pascol, 58, was charged in connection with the investigation of the 2018 homicide of Chris Meadows, 23, of the Shade area. Pascol was accused of helping bury the body. He has been in prison since last Nov. 13, and his attorney has asked Athens County Common Pleas Court to suspend execution of Pascol’s sentence and place him on community control.

Judge George McCarthy has scheduled a hearing for Aug. 14.

Pascol pleaded guilty last November to the two felony charges as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed not to oppose judicial release from prison on or after Aug. 5, 2019. Also, the agreement called for Pascol to cooperate in the prosecution of co-defendants in the case.

Meadows’ body was buried on a tree farm where Pascol was a caretaker, authorities have said. The tree farm is located near Shade, and the body was found last Sept. 4.

In June, Benjamin Cochran, 30, of The Plains, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Meadows.

Cochran, along with 35-year-old Ronald Smith of Shade and 32-year-old William Milam of Nelsonville, were all indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The cases against Milam and Smith are still pending in common pleas court.

Prosecutors have said they believe Meadows was strangled.

