It seems fitting the Athens High School marching band’s show theme this season is “Out of this World.”
After all, the Marching Green and Gold has already earned top honors at a local competition and marchers will soon be taking their talents to the state competition.
Athens was among 15 high schools that performed at the Nelsonville Buckeye Classic on Oct. 26. The host Marching Buckeyes also performed, as did bands from Federal Hocking, Wellston, Meigs and other schools near and far.
This was an Ohio Music Education Association competition, with all bands judged on their music performance, marching ability and visual effect.
Athens earned the top rating, Superior, which qualifies the band to perform at the OMEA State Marching Band Finals in Dayton on Nov. 10.
The Marching Green and Gold’s 2019 show features music from the movie Apollo 13; “Somewhere Out There” from the movie An American Tail; “On Top of the World” by Brian Balmages; and “Cyclone” by Jim Casella.
The Marching Buckeyes’ 2019 show is called “Nevermore” and features music inspired by the Edgar Allen Poe poem, “The Raven.” Songs include “Thus Spoke the Raven” by Gary Fagan; “Shadows Unleashed” by Brian Balmages; and “When Darkness Prevails” by Barry Kopetz.
Nelsonville-York earned the second-highest of five ratings, Excellent. Federal Hocking performed as an exhibition band and did not receive an OMEA rating.
Other bands from this region to have received Superior ratings, thus earning them a trip to the State Marching Band Finals, include the high schools of Dawson-Bryant, Wellston, Valley, Chesapeake, Lancaster, Rock Hill, Logan Elm, Gallia Academy, Circleville and Portsmouth West.
