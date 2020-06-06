You may not know who Margie is, but you probably have heard about her meatloaf. What started as an inside joke between old college friends has taken on a life of its own, with a website, billboards, branded merchandise and even a meatloaf and strawberry milk pop-up.
The restaurant that was never meant to be, Margie’s Meatloaf Mecca, had it’s first pop-up courtesy of Fluff Bakery in downtown Athens on Wednesday, May 27.
The Mecca began as a fun inside joke in October 2019, when Ohio University alumni John Sammon and Steve Dimatteo rented a billboard along Route 33 to advertise the fake restaurant as a joke/gift for their friend, the eponymous Margie Pandora who was getting married and returning to Athens for pre-wedding festivities.
The billboard joke took on a life of its own, with an online following and numerous articles from local media sources. The inside joke between three friends grew to be the “in the know” joke for Athens County.
Since the billboard’s debut in October, the pranksters have gotten a lot of mileage out of their joke. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the pair decided to use their in-county fame to benefit the community.
At first they began selling Margies Meatloaf Mecca t-shirts through an online t-shirt company, with the proceeds going towards the Athens County Food Pantry, a decision inspired by seeing how much money local football star-turned Cincinnati Bengal, Joe Burrow raised for the organization.
Seeing this, owners of Fluff bakery, Jason and Jessica Kopelwitz, reached out to Sammon and asked if they would like to collaborate.
“It’s a pretty whimsical kind of thing, and we all need that a little more right now,” Jason said.
Jason came up with a menu plan of an open-faced meatloaf sandwich with curried mashed potatoes and Margie’s Meatloaf Mecca’s signature strawberry milk. The meals were $10 with an extra $3 for the strawberry milk.
“We’re going to have sold between 30-40 meals, which is pretty phenomenal. We do a lot of specials and we never sell that many, but none of them have a focused marketing campaign behind them,” Jason said. Fluff Bakery encouraged customers to pre-order. Ultimately the mashed potatoes were sold out.
The pop-up received positive feedback, with many people excited to try the meatloaf they’ve seen on the billboard for months.
“People are familiar with the joke. People were like, ‘Oh my God it’s happening, it’s real’, so it’s just kind of fun,” Jason said.
The original billboard has come down, but a new one was recently put up on Route 50.
“The billboard was only supposed to be up for a month, but it stayed up for seven,” Sammon said.
With the new billboard, the joke continues on and Jason hopes to run the pop-up again.
“With the success of this and the way people bought into it, we’ll do it again sometime,” Jason said.
Sammon says that they are willing to continue on with the joke as long as it’s doing good things for the community.
“For a silly joke we’ve raised around $500 for the food pantry,” Sammon said. “It’s really, really stupid, but it’s fun. Everyone needs a good laugh these days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.