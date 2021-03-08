MARIETTA, OHIO – Marietta College's Office of Student Life has announced a variety of activities and programs in honor of Women's History Month in March.
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI) will kick things off with a virtual presentation by Dr. Winsome Chunnu, Director of the Multicultural Center at Ohio University, at noon, Wednesday, March 10, on Zoom. This program was originally scheduled for Black History Month but had to be re-scheduled. Dr. Chunnu's research interests focus on race, educational policy, politics and popular culture. Her presentation will focus on microaggressions in the higher education setting, including the experiences of women.
ODI is also hosting a panel discussion that will be facilitated by Dr. Anita Jackson, Professor Emeritus in the Counseling program at Kent State University. The date and time for this event is still being finalized and will be announced soon.
Jackson is a published author of many works, including Achieving Against the Odds: African American Professional Women in Higher Education. The focus of the discussion will be on women in STEM fields, and Jackson will be joined by a panel of faculty, staff, and alumnae of Marietta College.
The Office of Campus Involvement and the Panhellenic Council are looking forward to celebrating the Circle of Sisterhood Week starting on Monday, March 22. The Circle of Sisterhood Foundation works with sorority women to raise funds to assist organizations working to remove barriers to access to education.
Since its founding in 2010, the Circle of Sisterhood Foundation has supported women and girls in 26 countries on four continents. The first event will be a fundraiser for the Circle of Sisterhood Foundation at Over the Moon Pizza on Monday, March 22, with more details to follow.
The Panhellenic Council and the Pioneer Activities Council are co-hosting a paint-by-number sisterhood activity on Tuesday, March 23. Sororities and others around campus are invited to gather in their social bubbles to enjoy a relaxing night of paint-by-numbers with their friends and sisters.
There are nine portrait options to choose from representing a variety of notable women: Lena Horne (singer, dancer, actress, and civil rights activist), Amanda Gorman (first National Youth Poet Laureate), Anna May Wong (first Chinese American Hollywood movie star), Malala Yousafzai (Pakistani activist), Frida Kahlo (Mexican artist), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (former Supreme Court Justice), Coretta Scott King (author, activist, Civil Rights leader), Michelle Obama (former First Lady), and Rosa Parks (Civil Rights icon). Members of the campus community should stop by Andrews Hall beginning March 22 to pick up a portrait kit.
In honor of Circle of Sisterhood Week, the Panhellenic Council will be hosting a virtual Afternoon Tea and guest speaker on Zoom at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 25. Sorority members and faculty and staff guests will be invited to pick up an Afternoon Tea box-to-go that will include tea sandwiches, macaroons and fair trade tea - everything you need to enjoy an afternoon break. Boxes will be ready for pick up between 2 and 2:45 p.m. on The Christy Mall.
The Office of Student Life also encourages the Marietta College community to take full advantage of other free programming that honors Women's History Month, such as the following online exhibit: www.womenshistory.org/womens-history/online-exhibits.
