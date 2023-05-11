MARIETTA — The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Breast Program re-accreditation status. Marietta Memorial’s Hospital’s Breast Program is comprised of our Belpre Cancer Center, the Department of: Radiology (mammography & ultrasound); Pathology; Patient Therapy Services; Plastic, Reconstructive, and Hand Surgery; and Surgery.
Marietta Memorial Hospital is run by Memorial Health System, which operates several facilities in Athens.
To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, our breast center is required to demonstrate compliance with NAPBC standards that address the center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients. Memorial Health System is the only local health system with this accreditation.
As a NAPBC-accredited center, Memorial Health System’s Cancer Center is committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients can be confident that their breast care team includes health care professionals from a variety of disciplines who are committed to working together to provide the best care available through their entire course of treatment. Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center also have access to information on clinical trials, new treatment options, genetic counseling, patient-centered services including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services and survivorship care.
Accreditation by the NAPBC is granted only to those programs that are committed to providing the best possible care to patients with breast cancer. The NAPBC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality breast center and accredited program. Patients receiving care at this NAPBC-accredited center have access to:
Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services
Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options
Multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options
The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers represents a consortium of national, professional organizations dedicated to the quality of care of patients with diseases of the breast. Its board membership includes professionals from more than 20 national organizations that represent the full spectrum of breast care.
