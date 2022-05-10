A marker recently installed near 15 N. Court St., in Uptown Athens, offers a glimpse into Southeastern Ohio’s past.
Brian Koscho, through his multimedia project Invisible Ground, recently partnered with the Southeast Ohio History Center to exhibit their first immersive historic marker across the street from the former site of the Berry Hotel.
The Ohio University graduate, who received his master’s degree in communication media arts earlier this month, said the marker is across from the silver diner.
To access the app on a smartphone or tablet device, people can either download it on Google Play or the Apple App Store. They can also go to the marker and scan the QR code on the marker, which will direct them to download the free app.
After it is downloaded, user go through an orientation on how to use the app and then the virtual interactive experience will begin.
The technology makes it work so you have to be at the marker, then point your device across the street and orient your phone so the former Berry Hotel location is on your screen.
“Then you’ll see the space as it was in the past through old photographs and other images,” said Koscho, of Athens.
Along with two images, there is a four-minute audio orientation from Ada-Woodson Adams about the Berry Hotel and the lives of Edward and Martha Jane Berry, the Black couple who owned and operated the historic hotel. Martha was sometimes referred to as Maddie or Mattie, depending on which historical documents you look at online.
The app is a companion to Koscho’s podcast, Invisible Ground, which is available where you can find most podcasts. The podcast itself came out of his work in graduate school at the Scripps College of Communications. His thesis focused on the Berry Hotel, and the podcast’s fourth episode came about as a result of this schoolwork.
The Berry Hotel’s story is an important one to tell, Koscho said.
”I wanted to do it because it is the right kind of story for this multimedia approach,” he said. “The building is no longer there. With the app, you point your camera and see the older images of what was there rather than what is there.”
The Berrys started the business as a young Black couple in the 1880s, growing it to a hotel and foundation for the Black community in Athens and beyond, Koscho said in an email. “The Berrys have important connections to Mount Zion Baptist Church, Albany Enterprise Academy, and foundational moments in early Black history in southeast Ohio.”
“The Berry Hotel has a deep and important story to tell about Black history in Southeast Ohio,” Koscho said. “While they had a lot of success, they also dealt with racism, discrimination and unfair lending practices.
“It also felt good to dive deep into the history as well,” he said of working on the project. “I never got bored with the project.”
He noted that there are lots of important historic stories of the region to be told.
”While there are many out there that are more visible that others, they are still erased over time in varying degrees,” he said. “I knew the Berry Hotel was an important story that would benefit from this kind of deep dive.”
To conduct his research, he visited the Ohio University and City of Athens archives.
”Every time I did some research I was exposed more people who knew the story. It became the perfect piece for a marker and podcast,” Koscho said.
Finding these pieces was like putting together a puzzle of Athens County history. He found and interviewed a person whose grandfather ran the hotel during World War II.
”There are still living connections to the Berry Hotel and it’s important to capture that before we lose it,” he said.
While Koscho is the main driving force behind Invisible Ground’s production, there is also a long list of people who have helped put it together in some way.
”While I was working on my MFA, I had people working with me colleagues, people helping with the podcast and story orientation,” he said. “My work is the storytelling aspect and other people helped me put it out there. It was a community-lead effort.”
Koscho is no stranger to telling the stories. According to the Invisible Ground website, he’s been doing that since he was a kid growing up in Lorain, Ohio.
Koscho has produced multimedia work for Inside Appalachia, West Virginia Public Broadcasting, POV, WOUB Public Media, Stuart’s Opera House, the Nelsonville Music Festival, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, The Ohio Pawpaw Festival, Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society and the Southeast Ohio History Center.
Along with his work in media, he has worked at Ohio University. Koscho has taught on the topics of community storytelling, audio storytelling, podcasting, and helped to lead workshops on documentary film and storytelling in the “Our Ohio” program for high school students in Appalachian Ohio.
Koscho worked from 2007-2019 at Stuart’s Opera House and the Nelsonville Music Festival as their marketing director. Since 2004, Brian has also been the co-founder of Aquabear Legion, an Ohio music collective and record label based in Athens and continues to be active as a musician with his band Unmonumental and in various experimental projects.
Koscho said he is currently working on adding more interactive markers in Athens County. The next one will be Mount Zion Baptist Church, on West Carpenter Street in Athens. He hopes to have that out in September and make a few more in the county in the coming year.
He hopes to eventually make it possible to do walking tours and other activities using the app, Koscho said.
”Hopefully we can build on this so eventually there will be a tour you can engage in on your own time and get into the stories deeper,” he said. “The good thing about this is anyone with a smartphone and a few spare minutes will be able to go around the city or county and learn the history of the region.”
You can find the podcast, app and information on this project at www.findinvisibleground.com
