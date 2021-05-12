Once upon a time there was an event in society known as the musical evening. People would dress up and gather in private homes to be entertained by guests with musical talents. Picture a lady in an elegant dress singing an aria from a popular opera or someone at a piano playing Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. Imagine delightful refreshments perfectly arranged amidst fine china, shining silverware, and cloth napkins. These sophisticated events happened not only in big cities, but also in Athens, OH.
One of the hosts of our local musical evenings was Dr. Mary Noss. She joined the Ohio University faculty in the Department of Modern Languages in 1914. She received her bachelor’s degree at Columbia University and doctorate from The Sorbonne in Paris, France in 1926. Mary’s accomplishments were many, benefiting O.U. and the Athens community. She organized several French cultural programs, a French exchange student program, and sponsored films, plays, and concerts on campus.
As an accomplished pianist, (she studied piano at Juilliard School of Music) Mary no doubt entertained at many of her musical evenings at her home on University Terrace and later at 76 Elmwood Place.
Mary kept in contact with many of her French students and exchange students as they ventured out into the world. In 1967, she had a visit from her very first French exchange student. Madame Marie-Louise Petetot Ryser was a student at Ohio University in 1921-22. She had become an executive at the famous Houbigant Perfumery in Paris. Madame Marie-Louise looked back on her days in Athens and her time with Mary Noss fondly.
Mary received many awards and recognitions during her career. Among them was the Chevalier des Palmes Academiques from the Ambassador of France. After a full life, especially directed to bringing together the cultures of France and the United States in an academic setting, she died at the age of 101. Her fervor and generosity were hallmarks of her character.
If anyone has any memories or comments about Dr. Mary Noss, please drop me a note. I will add it to my files. John Halley jhalley@athensmessenger.com
