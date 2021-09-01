MCARTHUR — Vinton County Local Schools will now require masking for students and staff in all buildings, beginning Thursday, Sept. 2 after reviewing current COVID-19 data.
As of Sept. 1, 68 students and 4 staff members are considered active COVID-19 cases in the school district, while 224 students and one staff member are currently quarantined.
"This change is necessary in order to reduce quarantines and keep our doors open for learning," Superintendent Rick Brooks said in a press release. "We want your child(ren) to receive high quality, in-person instruction in the safest environment possible."
Children wearing a mask at the time they were exposed to the virus will not need to be quarantined, according to the press release.
"In advance, we thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and support as we navigate through the evolving challenges of COVID," Brooks continued.
The Vinton County Health Department reported 87 active COVID cases in Vinton County as of Aug. 31, with 20 deaths and three hospitalizations.
Yesterday, the VCHD also confirmed to The Courier that at least one case of student to student transmission in a classroom had likely occurred.
Will Meyer is the editor of The Vinton-Jackson Courier.
