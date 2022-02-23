ATHENS — Starting next week, the Athens City School District will be the only district in the county to require masking, with the Nelsonville-York district having dropped its requirement this week and the Federal-Hocking district set to follow.
Masks have been optional in the Trimble Local School District since December and the Alexander Local School District since the beginning of this month.
“I can’t be highly critical of the superintendents discontinuing masking as we watch the numbers drop, and as they are put under increasing pressure, I’m sure,” said Athens City-County Health Department Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. James Gaskell.
The trend toward optional masking in the county mirrors developments at the state level.
As of Feb. 10, The Columbus Dispatch reported that masks were optional in 435 Ohio school districts, compared to 158 districts which required masks and 16 in which masks were required for some.
Despite the general shift toward optional masking, Gaskell said he “would prefer that indeed all of our school systems continue to mask up until we fulfill the CDC criteria.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking regardless of vaccination status in counties with a COVID-19 test positivity rate of eight percent or higher and a case rate of at least 50 cases per 100,000 people.
According to Gaskell, Athens County recently slipped below the first indicator, with a test positivity rate of 6.19% as of Wednesday, Feb. 23.
However, the county was still seeing 255 positive cases per every 100,000 people on Wednesday, Gaskell said. That’s down from 417 cases per 100,000 people on Feb. 18, but still well above the threshold recommended by the CDC.
“We’re on a rapid descent, but I must say, the last few days we’ve been dropping more slowly,” Gaskell said. “I’m not sure how long it will take us to get to the CDC’s requirement, but we’re well on our way.”
Federal-Hocking Local Schools Superintendent David Hanning said in an email that he decided to discontinue mandatory masking starting Monday, Feb. 28 “based on the declining number of cases and because the COVID-19 vaccination is available for school age children and staff.”
Gaskell said vaccination rates remain low among school-aged children in the county, however.
“Certainly well below 50% of [school-aged children in the county] are vaccinated, and so what we have to offer them to prevent disease, primarily, is masking,” Gaskell said. “The school districts have provided that and, as a result, there’s been very little disease in schools.”
Athens City School Superintendent Tom Gibbs said in an email that because “wearing a mask is one of the most effective means of preventing the spread” of COVID-19 and because local cases are “still rather elevated,” he does not anticipate the district will drop its indoor mask requirement any time soon. The district may soon relax requirements for outdoor activities, however.
“If I’ve learned anything through the experience of dealing with the pandemic, there are no hard and fast rules,” Gibbs said in an email. “We’ve twice been at this same point of considering significant changes to our protocols only to be alerted to new and more potent (Delta) or more contagious (Omicron) variants of Covid.”
Gaskell said it is this because of this unpredictability that he would prefer districts continue mandatory masking.
“One of my major concerns is that if they do discontinue masking, and we have another outbreak, it will be very hard to get people back to masking,” Gaskell said. “I would rather have them continue to mask until we get to really low numbers of infection.”
Hanning said the Federal-Hocking district will again require masks should positive cases among students and staff exceed five percent, while the Alexander school district continues to operate with a tiered mask policy that is also dependent upon positivity rates among students.
Gaskell said while all the county’s school districts have done a “really good job” and he understands why most districts are loosening mask requirements, he appreciates the Athens district’s more cautious approach.
“Although we’re optimistic we have to hold the line and recognize that the disease has been unpredictable,” Gaskell said.
Nelsonville-York Superintendent Rick Edwards did not respond to requests for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.