The City of Nelsonville confirmed there was a “large mass disturbance” at The Southeast Ohio Regional Jail (SEORJ) on Thursday. There is no danger to the public, according to the release.
No injuries among law enforcement or prisoners was reported, Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said.
When The Athens Messenger attempted to contact the jail via phone, the reporter was informed the warden was unavailable, and loud alarms could be heard in the background.
Smith said the ACSO Special Response Team was deployed to the jail to help bolster the staff, and said SEORJ did not feel it had enough guards to end the disturbance.
The SRT used flash-bang grenades and tear gas canisters to control the disturbance, Smith said.
Law enforcement from across the county responded to the incident to “quell” the disturbance. Law enforcement is currently cleaning up the scene, the release said.
The City of Nelsonville asks residents to not call the SEORJ or local public safety agencies with questions regarding the incident.
This story is ongoing, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.