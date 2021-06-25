Hocking, Athens, Perry Community Action Agency was nominated by Mathews Insurance, Inc. to receive a $5,000 donation to help the Southeast Ohio Foodbank as part of Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield independent insurance agents, like Mathews Insurance, are invited to nominate a local nonprofit for the Legacy of Caring program. The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as part of the goals of insurance in providing stability to families in difficult times.
This year, the grant program, funded by Westfield Insurance Foundation, is focused on supporting nonprofits that are helping families and businesses stabilize and recover from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 15 months, nonprofits became increasingly important as the number of people in need increased while funding support simultaneously evaporated. Other nonprofits receiving nominations from their local agents include local Feeding America foodbank, Urban League or United Way.
“As our businesses and schools reopen and ‘return to normal,’ Westfield’s Legacy of Caring program reminds us that is may take years to return to the stability and security people and businesses, including nonprofits, enjoyed before the pandemic happened,” said Russell Norris of Mathews Insurance.
“We are so grateful for the generous support of the Southeast Ohio Foodbank," said Kelly Hatas, Executive Director at HAPCAP, “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on fighting food insecurity and will help us provide the support and hope needed to be successful.”
The Westfield Insurance Foundation will donate more than $600,000 dollars to neighborhoods across the country. Mathews Insurance is one of nearly 100 agencies that nominated a nonprofit, including the Southeast Ohio Foodbank, for the Westfield Legacy of Caring grant program. Westfield has worked with their independent agents to distributing over $3 million since 2015.
“We value our partnerships with our independent insurance agencies,” said Ed Largent, Westfield President, CEO, and Westfield Insurance Foundation Chair, “2020 was an incredibly tough year and Westfield recognizes that families trying to achieve and maintain stability were faced with multiple barriers to success. Investing in our agents’ communities will help families realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”
Mathews Insurance is an independent insurance agency with offices in Athens and McConnelsville. Providing insurance products for your personal insurance needs like home, auto, and life; as well as commercial insurance for your small business, farm, or contractor needs. The Mathews Insurance agency has been involved in local community non-profit endeavors since 1945 and each year gives thousands of dollars and their employees give many hours to support our local community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.