The National Geographic Society announced Wednesday that it would honor Maya Lin, a prominent designer and sculptor born and raised in Athens, with two years of grant funding to support her work.
“This title recognizes Lin as a luminary in her field, a global changemaker, and an ambassador for National Geographic,” National Geographic Society Communications Coordinator Karen Cumberland said in an email.
As a National Geographic Explorer at Large, Lin will receive an annual stipend and additional access to grant opportunities through the society, which will support work “aligned with our mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world,” according to a release from the society.
Lin designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC after winning a competition while studying design at Yale University. She has received many previous honors including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Currently, Lin is working on a long-term series titled “What Is Missing?” According to the project’s website, the series includes a variety of artworks based on the science around the current and ongoing sixth mass extinction of species, also called the Holocene extinction.
The series, which received funding from the National Geographic Society in 2019, considers both what has already been lost and what can still be saved in the extinction, according to the society’s release.
“Her work has continued to show creativity and thoughtfulness, and she uses her skills to help people engage with some of the critical historical issues of our time,” Cumberland said in an email.
Cumberland said National Geographic Explorers at Large are selected by the Society’s staff and board members.
“Those selected are individuals who are considered to be innovators and leaders in their respective disciplines; who have demonstrated passion about working at the intersection of science, exploration, education and storytelling; who will use their influence to connect with under-represented groups and foster the next generation of Explorers,” Cumberland said in an email.
In addition to Lin, Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam was also appointed as a National Geographic Explorer at Large on Wednesday.
“These individuals awe and inspire us,” National Geographic Society CEO Jill Tiefenthaler said in a statement. “Through their bravery, originality, and innovation, they play an integral role in furthering our mission and strengthening our legacy in storytelling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.