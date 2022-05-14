The City of Athens auditor is conducting an amnesty program for delinquent income tax accounts June 1 through June 30.
Mayor Steve Patterson talked about the program during his weekly press conference Wednesday.
During June, residents who owe back taxes can pay them without being penalized through interest or penalty payments.
In other matters, Patterson noted that volunteers are needed to help with the repairs of the Athens City skatepark off East State Street.
He said the repairs are going on through May 16.
He noted that the park was to be partially reopened Thursday and will be fully reopened on May 17.
“You can work multiple days for a few hours,” Patterson said, noting that workers are currently doing concrete work and general maintenance.
In other recreation news, Patterson said the basketball courts at the Athens Community Center have reopened.
The city’s designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA, is open through mid-August, he said. To use the area, a person must go to a participating DORA member facility and purchase a beverage in a designated cup. Then they can take their beverage outside to the DORA area. The area is open from 5-10 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
In other outdoor-related news, the Third Thursdays Musical Parks series will kick off May 19, Patterson said. The first two events will be held in the Athens City Pool parking lot. The July 21 event will be held at the West State Street ballfields. Each event lasts from 6-8 p.m.
There will not be an Athens City Council meeting on Memorial Day, as it is a holiday and also the fifth Monday of month, Patterson said. Council’s first meeting in June will start at 7 p.m. June 6 at council chambers, third floor of the city building.
