COLUMBUS — On Tuesday, local mayors and government officials from the southeast Ohio region came together at the Ohio Statehouse in the City of Columbus to announce publicly that the census is about to be underway.
The Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, a partnership with the Ohio Mayors Alliance congregated Tuesday afternoon in the Harding press room. Several of the mayors in southeast Ohio took the rainy venture north to speak with the public on the importance of this year’s census.
Several mayors from the southern part of the state were invited to be a part of the conversation. The Development Services Agency Director and Chair of the Ohio Complete Count Commission Lydia Mihalik and Representative Jay Edwards of Nelsonville were also present for the press conference.
Those who attended included the Village of Amesville Mayor and Mayors’ Partnership for Progress President Gary Goosman, Mayor of Athens and Partnership Vice President Steve Patterson, Mayor of New Concord Jennifer Lyle, Mayor of Wellston Charlie Hudson, Mayor of South Point Jeff Gaskin, Mayor of Beverly Jim Ullman, Mayor of Marietta Josh Schlicher, Mayor of Jackson Randy Evans, Mayor of Somerset Tom Johnson, Mayor of Logan Greg Fraunfelter, Mayor of Caldwell Misty Wells, Mayor of Zanesville Don Mason, Mayor of Chauncey Amy Renner, New Straitsville Mayor John Roberts and Mayor of Lowell Steve Weber.
On March 12, households will begin to see mail invitations regarding the 2020 census. Some of the mayors in southeast Ohio have been urging their constituents the importance of full participation in the census as it could lead to future funding.
Goosman took to the podium and reiterated that families should expect mail from the census soon. This year, the census has an online option for answering the questions but some parts of the area do not have access to basic broadband.
“There will be an online option for southeast Ohio with a lower rate of utilization of internet, that’s more problematic for us but folks are going to talk today about how we can maximize the turnout,” Goosman stated.
Goosman then turned the podium over to Mihalik who thanked all of the mayors and partners for being at the Statehouse for the day. The census is of most importance for locals in the southern region because of the representation in Congress, according to Mihalik. She added that the State of Ohio is projected to lose representation in Congress after the census concludes.
“When we lose a seat, that’s one less Ohio voice sharing Ohio values in national decision making,” Mihalik explained. “It is important to ensure that we get that complete and accurate count so that everyone is represented in this state.”
The director added that nearly $675 billion per year gets distributed to local municipalities from the federal government based on per capita basis. This goes to help pay for schools and basic infrastructure projects which help improve the daily lives of those in the southern region. Last year, the Village of Crooksville applied to several community improvement grants to help pay for a new water line for residents in the village.
Patterson took to the podium next highlighting that the collective group of mayors are working to make sure everyone gets counted. A twist to this year’s census is that people will be able to complete the questionnaire online relieving some hassle. However, some of the residents are unable to access basic broadband internet. Some of the mayors are utilizing public libraries to get people the opportunity to complete the census.
“We have, in the past four years… with federal funding… the City of Logan has gotten funding… for almost $23 million,” Fraunfelter said.
Mayor Johnson of Somerset took to the podium to also speak on funding his Village has received through grants. He stated that the Village has received revitalization grants, which have improved street conditions. He added that several small villages also take advantage of the grants in Perry County.
Even with all resources available, some locals still do not complete the census. Mayors are the face of their community and all of them agreed that being loyal and educational to constituents is key in making sure people feel comfortable with the census.
