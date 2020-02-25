McARTHUR — A McArthur man was injured in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.
Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Route 50, near mile post 14, in Vinton County on Feb. 22.
Christopher M. Zimmerman, 47, of McArthur, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, while traveling eastbound on Route 50. The vehicle traveled off the right edge of the roadway over a small embankment, striking a large tree.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor, the Post reported.
Zimmerman was transported from the scene by Vinton County EMS to Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe. From there, he was airlifted to Grant Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.
Agencies assisting at the scene included Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Vinton County EMS, McArthur Fire Department and Sprouse Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
