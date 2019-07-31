Athens City Councilman Patrick McGee will be given an opportunity to convince the Athens County Board of Elections that his name should appear on the November general election ballot.
The elections board will hold a reconsideration hearing next Monday, Aug. 5, at which the board will re-examine its decision not to allow McGee to be on the ballot.
McGee filed for re-election as an independent candidate but, as The Messenger previously reported, the elections board ruled that his candidacy petition did not have enough valid signatures. He was reportedly seven short of the required amount.
Several signatures among the 103 submitted were block-printed and did not match the cursive signatures on file with the elections board. On July 18, McGee presented affidavits from seven people who said they signed the petition, but their signatures were among those disqualified. McGee demanded that he be placed on the ballot immediately, or that a hearing be held.
McGee, who is an attorney, has indicated he would go to court if kept off the ballot by the elections board.
The board’s decision to hold a hearing came after election officials received a legal opinion they’d requested from County Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders.
In that opinion, Saunders stressed that the board acted correctly when it initially ruled that McGee’s candidacy petition did not have enough signatures that matched those on voter registration records.
Saunders cited an Ohio Supreme Court decision (also cited by McGee) which held that if evidence is presented as to authenticity of a questioned signature it should be counted. Saunders also cited a case in which the Supreme Court overruled a decision by the Summit County Board of Elections that rejected four signatures because they did not match signatures on voter registration forms.
Saunders recommended that the Athens County Board of Elections hold a hearing.
“While it is not mandatory for the Board of Elections to conduct such a reconsideration hearing, it would be wise based upon the evidence presented to the Board of Elections by Mr. McGee,” Saunders wrote.
