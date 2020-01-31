The Athens County Foundation, along with Athens City Schools, and OhioHealth are bringing a Racial Equity workshop to the community March 19. The workshop will be held at the Inn at Hocking college, in Nelsonville from 9 a.m. to noon, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. Admission is $25.
Race remains an important indicator of well-being in US society. When other factors that are cited as the probable reasons for health or social problems (e.g., income, education, parent involvement, access to health insurance, etc.) are controlled for in statistical analyses, race remains an important, independent predictor of health, social, education, criminal justice and other outcomes. Groundwater will build your capacity and knowledge of racial inequities and disparities within our society.
The Measuring Racial Equity workshop is being brought back to Athens County through a community partnership of the Athens County Foundation, Athens City Schools and OhioHealth. This workshop helps participants become clear on how race and racism have been constructed in the US and how ideas about racism live in our unconscious minds and social structures even 50 years after the successes of the Civil Rights movement.
This workshop is important for all people who are committed to eliminating racism. It provides an analysis that helps participants gain clarity about how racism is organized and how to work to disrupt its powerful influence. For more information, please contact Hilary at 1-740-594-6061, hilary@athensfoundation.org or go to www.athensfoundation.org to register.
