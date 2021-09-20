Harvest of Athens, the county’s first medical marijuana dispensary, celebrated its Grand Opening on Monday, Sept. 20 and now provides qualifying residents local access to medical marijuana products.
Harvest of Athens is located at 711 W. Union Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release.
According to the release, the local dispensary is operated by Harvest of Ohio, LLC, the first female minority-led, vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Ohio. Harvest of Athens is the second dispensary opened by the company, following the opening of a dispensary this August in Clintonville. Harvest is also opening a dispensary in Beavercreek by the end of the month.
Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and majority owner said in a statement, “We are thrilled to open our second medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest of Ohio. We look forward to building upon this momentum, expanding access to patients in Athens and surrounding areas. Harvest of Ohio aspires to become one of Ohio’s most respected operators, conducting the essential business of improving patient lives with access to high quality medical marijuana products.”
As the Messenger previously reported, the dispensary was originally slated to open as early as January 2019 but was delayed after the State of Ohio Pharmacy Board accused Harvest of Ohio of misrepresenting its status as a minority-owned company in order to gain advantage in the license application process.
Until recently, state law required a percentage of medical marijuana dispensary licenses be issued to companies operated and owned by one of several “economically disadvantaged,” minority groups. Harvest of Ohio’s application listed Kirkpatrick, a Black woman, as the company’s owner.
Harvest of Ohio operates as a subsidiary to Arizona-based Harvest Health and Recreation. According to reporting in March by The AthensNEWS, Harvest agreed to donate $500,000, an amount equivalent to the fine, to the Ohio Automated Rx Reporting system, a tool designed to track the dispensing and personal furnishing of controlled prescription drugs to patients within the state.
More information for patients about the new dispensary can be found on the company’s website, https://www.harvestofohio.com/.
