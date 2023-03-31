*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating. We will feature the six community members during the next few weeks leading up to the race. The 2023 OhioHealth Race for a Reason is set for April 28 and 29.
The events are scheduled at Ohio University near Peden Stadium and are hosted by Ohio University’s Sports Administration Graduate Program and Ohio University’s Valor military ministry.
Job Title or Position: Ohio University Air Force ROTC Commander
What Is 'The Reason' You Are Racing to Support?
Tunnel to Towers Foundation
Why Are You Passionate About This Reason?
I found out about T2T through Race for a Reason because Rocky Boots generously incentivizes cadets to raise money for T2T by awarding a prize to those who raise the most money. After reading Stephen Siller’s story and T2T’s impacts, it is easy to share in their passion to support so many firefighters, military, first responders, and their families.
What would you say to others to encourage them to race for your reason or donate to support your cause?
While we saw so much tragedy on 9/11, we also saw many examples courageous service and selflessness. I would encourage anyone whose life was impacted by 9/11 or wishes to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes to consider supporting Tunnel to Towers.
Have You Ever Participated in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason before?
This will be my first time racing for a reason. I have only participated previously as an event volunteer. I plan to race in the Mud Run.
Is There Anything Else You Would Like To Add?
I would also like to thank Ohio University’s University College for sponsoring the mud run on behalf of Air Force and Army ROTC. The university’s tremendous support is critical to the success of our programs.
