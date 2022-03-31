Editor's Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating.
Name: Patty Mitchell
Job Title: Executive Director/Founder Passion Works Studio
What is your Race Reason? To celebrate people with developmental differences.
What made you choose that Reason? Passion Works mission is to inspire and liberate the human spirit through the arts- the studio embraces the individual talents and interests of each and every person.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason? Since 1998 PWS has worked to make visible the spirit of Athens, Ohio.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason? Year 1 2022!
What part of the event do you look forward to the most? Witnessing the community coming together
What race will you be competing in ? 3 mile walk — in costume !
b Title: Ginger Schmalenberg, Executive Director, The Gathering Place
What is your Race Reason? The Gathering Place
What made you choose that Reason? The Gathering Place has been a part of the Athens community since 1976, and has a rich history of serving the community with resources and programming that focuses on mental health wellness and recovery supports- it provides social community and a sense of belonging for many with lived experience and connects them to other community supports. I also chose this reason because the peeps of The GP are so supportive of each other and are just the best to work with and their resilience in the face of adversary never ceases to amaze me!
What else should people know about that organization/Reason?
Mission:
The Gathering Place is a member-operated peer recovery organization that serves adults with a lived experience of a mental health issue or a co-occurring mental health and substance use disorder. Staff and members work together to provide peer support, linkage services, advocacy, mental health education, recreational and wellness activities, access to healthy food, and community integration opportunities, all in a welcoming home-like environment.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason? This is my first year!
What part of the event do you look forward to the most? Seeing all of the community members and student groups coming out to support the many great nonprofit organizations in our community!
What race will you be competing in? I want to take it easy for my first year, so, I will be competing in the 3K Walk but will have some fun surprises, planning to challenge myself and hula hoop and jump rope the whole way!
The Race for a Reason will take place Saturday. April 23rd.
