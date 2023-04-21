*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating. We will feature the six community members during the next few weeks leading up to the race. The 2023 OhioHealth Race for a Reason is set for April 28 and 29.
The events are scheduled at Ohio University near Peden Stadium and are hosted by Ohio University’s Sports Administration Graduate Program and Ohio University’s Valor military ministry.
Name: Ali Johnstone
What organization do you represent? Ohio University Field Hockey
What Is the “Reason” you are racing to support? I am racing to support our amazing team of women student-athletes who work incredibly hard each day to achieve their goals and become the best version of themselves. We hope to garner support that will allow our program to invest in our athletes and create the best possible experience for their growth, by helping to fund team equipment, player development tools, and a renewed commitment to team travel to compete against elite competition.
Why are you passionate about this “Reason”? I am passionate about this reason because I have the great privilege of being a daily witness to the personal development opportunities that being part of the Field Hockey team provides. I admire the continual dedication and hard work of our team as they grow into strong women leaders who go on to have a positive impact in the world. I am also passionate about Women’s sport, and raising awareness about field hockey in Athens, as it has provided me with so many opportunities to travel and meet amazing people all over the world.
What would you say to others to encourage them to race for your reason or donate to support your cause? I would say that to invest in our program is to support Women’s Sport, and to invest in the personal growth and future of some fantastic young role models.
How you ever participated in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason before ? If so, in what way? Yes, I ran the 5k a couple of years ago, while pushing my daughter in a stroller.
