*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating. With this profile, we have now featured the six community members during the next few weeks leading up to the race. The conclusion of the 2023 OhioHealth Race for a Reason is set for Saturday.
The events are scheduled at Ohio University near Peden Stadium and are hosted by Ohio University’s Sports Administration Graduate Program and Ohio University’s Valor military ministry.
What organization do you represent? QuidelOrtho
What Is the “Reason” you are racing to support? As a company we are racing for both the Women For Recovery and the Gathering Place. We decided this year to divide the company into two teams and make it a competition to see which team could encourage the most participants to sign up for RFAR. As of 4/10 27 individuals have supported the Gathering Place and 27 people have supported the Women for Recovery.
Why are you passionate about this “Reason”? Both the Gathering Place and Women for Recovery help our Athens community by providing support and resources to local individuals in recovery from mental health disorders or addictive behaviors. They provide resources, food, housing and a supportive community to many local people who need help finding their path to recovery and wellness. Both of these reasons help support one of my passions, which is providing a healthy and supportive community for all people in the community. Everyone knows someone affected by mental health or addiction and it really important to help support them in their recovery.
What would you say to others to encourage them to race for your reason or donate to support your cause? It is important for everyone in this community to be supportive of each other and racing for these two organizations helps raise awareness and provides a platform for everyone to come together for the benefit of the entire community.
How you ever participated in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason before ? If so, in what way? I have competed in the Mud Run every year since 2017. For the last 3 years, my teenage son has also competed. It is such a fun and supportive race. Due to injuries, I plan to do the 5K this year.
Is there anything else you would like to share? Three other employees of QuidelOrtho have played an important role in encouraging people to compete in RFAR: Ashley Brown, Daun Lutes and Chris Lewis. It was Ashley’s idea for a competition within QuidelOrtho with the winning team receiving a free lunch. Because there was a tie, a lunch will be provided to all QuidelOrtho employees who have signed up to participate in RFAR. Daun Lutes and I have organized work lunch walks to encourage people to get moving in preparation for RFAR. Employees really enjoy these walks and hope to continue them.
Chris Lewis has encouraged everyone to make a donation to their cause in addition to competing in RFAR. I would like to show my appreciation and gratitude to my team members and the rest of QuidelOrtho for supporting such an important event. Not only does RFAR benefit the community by donating funds to important organizations but it benefits each participant by promoting exercise and wellness.
