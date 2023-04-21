Total Media, where I am a Creative & Media Consultant.
What Is the “Reason” you are racing to support? OhioHealth Athens Has Heart.
It is definitely a good cause and being new to the community I want to meet new people and do something worthwhile.
Why are you passionate about this “Reason”?
Heart disease affects nearly every family in some way. Any age can have heart issues. At 41, I lost my two best friends since childhood from heart attacks within 9 months of each other who were also in their early 40s.
What would you say to others to encourage them to race for your reason or donate to support your cause?
Everyone has a heart and needs to take care of it, if not for yourself, for those that depend on you. Research is the only thing that will help get heart disease on the downgrade. Our society needs the research to educate the public on the best options.
How you ever participated in the OhioHealth Race for a Reason before ? If so, in what way?
I have never participated before. I am from Jackson and just moving into the community I was unaware of the event. I feel it is a great cause and since the radio station is sponsoring the Mud Race, I thought I could help out even more and try and participate.
Is there anything else you would like to share?
I thank the organizers for doing something like this. It is a great opportunity for fellowship with community members and great opportunities to support something you are passionate about, as well as support other people and their passions. I think it is a great way to keep a strong community strong and help it to grow stronger.
