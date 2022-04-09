*Editor’s Note: The Athens Messenger partnered with organizers of Race for a Reason to promote the many charities this event benefits through participants’ donations. Returning this year is “Racing With the Athens Stars” initiative, which featured “local celebrities” and their Reasons for participating
Name: Tim Martin
Job Title: Owner and designer for Ohio is Home and Red Tail Design Co.
What is your Race Reason? My race reason is to race money for a scholarship fund we started in memory of my friend and employee Tag Hauschild. Tag Memorial Scholarship Fund.
What made you choose that Reason? I chose that reason because it is person and I see a need to help high school kids get a leg up in their art careers by getting a scholarship. Tag and I were both art students and supporting the art in a professional career is important for their livelihood and also just their well being.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason? This scholarship is new and will be fostered through our storefront Ohio is Home were we will donate directly to it and work with the Hauschild family to pick students yearly to support their Fine Arts future.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason?This will be my second year with Race for a Reason. I participated a long time ago.
What part of the event do you look forward to the most?I look forward the most to just seeing people engage with one another and these various reasons. There are a lot of great non profits in Athens to support and many people and orgs are doing great work! So overall its just fun to see what all people are supporting and sometimes new “reasons” like this scholarship fund can get a light shed on it through events like this.
What race will you be competing in? I will be competing in the 5k run.
Name: Mason Norman
Job Title: Ohio University Head Coach Women’s Swimming and Diving
What is your Race Reason? Supporting the student-athletes of the women’s swimming and diving team at Ohio University
What made you choose that Reason? I get to see firsthand the positive transformative effect that college athletes has had on young women and their development as people.
What else should people know about that organization/Reason? Many of the student-athletes have chosen to participate or volunteer each year for race for a reason.
How many years have you participated with Race for a Reason? This will be my first time participating, but the program has volunteered each year.
What part of the event do you look forward to the most? I love how the community of participants is brought together to have fun, race, and get out the word to many others about their reason for racing.
What race will you be competing in? 5k
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.