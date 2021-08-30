Six beautiful and talented young women are competing for the chance to be the 2021 Miss Old Settlers Reunion Queen alongside six girls vying for the Jr. Miss crown. A few familiar faces are amongst them as both Alexis Drake and Mayzie Black competed in the 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills competition.
The Evening Gown and Question portion of both competitions is scheduled at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 4 with the coronation beginning at 6:15 p.m. the following day.
Miss Old Settlers Reunion contestants:
The first contestant is Madison McWilliams. Madison is a sophomore at Trimble High School where she plays volleyball, softball and is a cheerleader. She recently showed pigs at The Athens County Fair.
Contestant number two is Natalie Simons. Natalie is a senior at Trimble High School and she enjoys spending time with family, babysitting, playing with animals and being outdoors. Any type of thrill seeking is her cup of tea!
Rylee Hawkins is competing as contestant number 3. Kylee is a sophomore at Nelsonville-York High School. She enjoys family time, especially if it’s on vacation at the beach. She also likes swimming, cheerleading and barrel racing her horse.
The fourth contestant is Alexis Drake, an 18-year-old recent graduate from Athens High School. She was a competitor in the 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills competition.
Contestant five is Mayzie Black. Mayzie recently competed in the 2021 Miss Parade of the Hills alongside fellow contestant Alexis Drake. She was awarded Miss Congeniality as well as the Volunteer of the Year Award.
The final contestant is Chloe Stickdorn. Chloe graduated from New Lexington High School and is currently attending Tri-County for Medical Assisting with the goal of becoming a nurse.
Jr. Miss Old Settlers Reunion contestants:
The first contestant is Emiline O’Nail. Emiline plays basketball, softball and loves participating in pageants as well as playing with her dog.
Contestant two is Katie Roberts. No other information about Katie was available at the time of print.
The third contestant is Abby Fierce. Abby loves spending time with friends, enjoys animals and archery.
Contestant four is Harmony Spangler. No other information about Harmony was available at the time of print.
The fifth contestant is Isabella Carsey. Isabella enjoys playing softball and shooting trap. She also likes spending time with friends.
Contestant six is Brooklyn Spangler. No other information about Brooklyn was available at the time of print.
