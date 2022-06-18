POMEROY – Meigs County Commission renewed a contract to house prisoners at the Washington County Jail.
During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously agreed to pay $83 per person, per day, to house folks who are arrested in the county.
According to the county Auditor’s Office, the county spent more than $470,000 overall for inmate housing in various jails across the region during fiscal year 2021/22.
Applied further, the county spent around $24,819 to house its inmates within the Washington County Jail during the 2021/22 fiscal year, according to the county Auditor’s Office.
In other news, commissioners accepted an offer from the Village of Middleport to purchase property for $40,000 at 237 Race Street – three parcels at the site of the former Village Hall which is now a vacant lot across the street from the county’s Department of Jobs and Family Services office.
Commissioner Tim Ihle said the county plans to use that space as a parking lot for the Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS).
In other matters, commissioners authorized county’s Department of Job and Family Services to purchase three Chevy Equinox vehicles from Mark Porter Chevrolet of Pomeroy for $27,690 for a total of $83,070.
Also, the commission agreed to extend a subgrant agreement with MCDJFS for an additional year with the county Prosecutors Office to provide a full-time fraud investigator, full-time attorney and full-time investigator.
And, commission approved a resolution regarding extending a subgrant agreement for an additional year with Buckeye Hills Career Center to provide services of a Dean of Expansion to assist in establishing an adult education program in the county.
Also, the county’s Courthouse will be closed Monday June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.
Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for Adams Publishing Group.
