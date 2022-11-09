Meigs' Sheriff resigns

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood announced Tuesday that he is resigning and his last day is Friday.
“While this decision was not an easy one for me to make, I made it with my health and my family as the top priority,” Wood posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Wood said he has dedicated over 45 years of his life to law enforcement while working as a deputy for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and serving three terms as sheriff.
“The last 10 years have been some of the best of my career and I would not change that for anything,” his post said. “In closing, I would like to say to the citizens of Meigs County, my friends and neighbors and co-workers — continue to watch out for one another. Never give up the fight for the community because we must all stand together with our boots pointed in the same direction. We must always continue to be a part of the solution rather than a part of the problem.”
First elected in November of 2012, Wood is currently about midway through his third term as sheriff.
Meigs County Board of Commissioners will appoint someone to fill the two-year remainder of Wood’s four-year term, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
During Wood’s tenure in office, he implemented several programs across the county including placing a School Resource Officer in each school. This helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the children of Meigs County.
Wood said the Major Crimes Task Force has opened several investigations leading to the seizure of more than $7.8 million in illegal drugs, more than 200 people convicted, nearly 250 search warrants, and around $400,000 in cash. As sheriff, Wood said he has implemented several programs for the youth of the community including Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs program, Shop with a Cop, and Drug Prevention Day. He said the focus with these programs were to incorporate a fundamental for all adolescents in the community.
