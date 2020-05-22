NEW MARSHFIELD — A private Memorial Day service will be held by the Gilham-Frank VFW Post 8804-3919 in New Marshfield. Attending officers of Post 8804 will conduct the 73rd Annual Memorial Day service at the Old Cemetery promptly at 10 a.m.
Nine invited veterans and one vocalist will hold the grave site event. Post 8804 will also have a 21-gun salute at the end of the service.
Dave Milner, Commander of the Gilham-Frank Post Auxiliary, encourages everyone that has family buried in the cemetery to decorate their graves. Anyone that is in need of a free American flag or veterans grave marker may contact Milner at 740-818-3200.
