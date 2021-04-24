Healthcare workers have been the front-line heroes of the pandemic era. But like all industries, they had to rapidly evolve as the situation changed in 2020. Memorial Health Systems did just this in Athens County, adjusting its practices to transition to pandemic protocols.
“There were many actions our health system made to ensure the safety of our community, patients and employees as well as diagnose and treat patients. This cascaded down to our clinics, as well,” Jennifer Offenberger Associate VP, Service Excellence for Memorial Health System said.
According to Offenberger, the Memorial’s Athens primary and specialty care clinics worked with the hospital leadership teams to work on several areas.
Leverage technology more aggressively.
As telehealth and virtual care quickly became important tools in caring for patients, Memorial Health had to transition quickly when needed.
“When appropriate, we offered telehealth appointments so people could distance yet still receive the important care necessary. We still offer telehealth appointments for patients today,” Offenberger said.
Implement additional safety measures to lessen the likelihood of spreading the virus.
Memorial Health worked in multiple ways to ensure patients were able to distance, including at-home registration, and utilizing phone applications and other electronic means of communication for virtual visits where the patient would be alerted when the provider was ready to see them. This reduced high volumes of patients in a close space.
“We distanced chairs, increased our already rigorous cleaning methods, screening protocols, and educated our patients and community about the importance of distancing and mask-wearing.”
Innovated as a health system.
“We stood up a COVID clinic in just a couple of days, making it the place our providers and community referred people who needed tested for COVID,” Offenberger said.
The clinic kept potentially contagious patients out of clinic lobbies and team members consolidated efforts to efficiently and safely address these patient’s needs. Memorial Health also stood up a COVID unit at the hospital for around 24 hours, ensuring that the tools and equipment needed to care for hospitalized patients would be in a central location.
Variety of therapies offered
Memorial Health offered just about every therapy a health system could offer in the treatment of COVID-19; including becoming a regional mass vaccination site for the state of Ohio. It offered the two leading monoclonal antibody therapies, Bamlanivimab (Bam) and Regeneron which are done through an I.V. drip, in the treatment of COVID-19 at their infusion center at the Belpre Medical Campus. Memorial Health also offered Convalescent plasma which uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness; Remdesivir, an antiviral treatment; Decadron therapy and other therapies.
Though Memorial Health found success with its pandemic protocols, it still had to face the same financial struggles as any other organization.
“We were fortunate that for many reasons we didn’t see the deep negative financial impacts others have seen, though we weren’t immune either,” Offenberger said. “Reduction in surgical procedures and office visits during peak COVID cases throughout the year impacted our bottom line. Our teams did an enormous amount of work to keep us whole, and our ability to receive federal support also assisted us during this time.”
To lessen the financial impact, Memorial Health pivoted its teams. Measures included reducing hours and spending, and overtime. According to Offenberger, the staff’s support enabled them to continue to serve the community during an uncertain time.
“We are so proud to have an amazing team of caregivers, providers, support teams. During this past year, they have demonstrated tremendous grit and selflessness. Whether working the front lines, providing additional support, stepping up to work in a different role, or taking time off, they supported the system and their patients and community.”
