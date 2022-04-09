Memorial Health System, based in Marietta, will be expanding its services offered in Athens.
MHS plans to build a freestanding emergency department on Columbus Road, in Athens.
“This will be the fifth emergency department operated by the Memorial Health System,” MHS President and CEO, Scott Cantley said. “It will be the second freestanding emergency department.”
MHS already has offices in Athens providing primary care, speciality care, which includes cardiology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, ear, nose and throat, podiatry and Lifestyle Medicine.
MHS has already made an excellent partnership with Ohio University and Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.
The new facility will also new bring jobs and new opportunities for health care professionals and other professionals in Athens County. “When the facility fully opens, I think they’ll be over 100 full-time employees,” Cantley said. “I think it will be all sorts of jobs. Physicians, nurses, techs, support staff, it will be a cross section of everything you’d have in a hospital.”
MHS plans to open the new emergency department in the summer of 2023. This new 80,000 square foot facility will be able to treat patients with chest pain, stroke, trauma injuries, broken bones, cuts, and burns. If a more serious condition requires additional treatment patients would be stabilized and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital main campus.
“If patients need a service that is not available (at the Athens facility) we’ll certainly be able to transport patients to Marietta, in whatever means is required,” Cantley said. “I doubt very many will need life flighted, but we do have a helipad, on site, as part of this new development for those who do (need to be life flighted.)”
The new facility has a price tag of close to $100 million and will feature much of the same medical treatment options that MHS has at their main campus.
“Every imaging modality that we use here in Marietta (MHS’s main campus) will be present in Athens,” Cantley said.
This would include ultra sound machines, but Cantley believes that ultra sound, in this context, would be less likely to be obstetrical and more likely to be emergent. “The best practice for a lot of emergency physicians today is do surgeries in the emergency department with image guidance and ultra sound is a big piece of that.”
Cantley believes that the emergency department and its capabilities will complement the other MHS services and facilities already in Athens.
“The other facilities we have in Athens are clinical operations or physician’s offices,” he said, adding that these facilities are access points for either primary care and speciality providers.
“This will be a huge support to those practices that are already part of the Memorial (Health System) in Athens,” Cantley said. “So when a patient goes to see their physician and they need X-rays or laboratory services, they’ll be able to stay right there in their hometown. We think this will complement all the other investments we’ve made in Athens that are doing so well.”
Cantley believes that expansion into Athens was a “logical step” for MHS. “We are a non-profit, community-based health system. The reason we exist is to serve this region of southeastern Ohio,” Cantley said. “The best way to serve our community is to grow and be vibrant, so this is just an extension of our mission.”
MHS started as a health system in Marietta, but has since expanded into Belpre, other parts of Washington County (Ohio) and Tyler Co., West Virginia.
“We absolutely look forward to coming to Athens and being a bigger part of the health care team in Athens,” Cantley said. “We look forward to partnering with the physicians that are already there, as well as, bringing in new speciality services that haven’t existed previously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.