Memorial Health System, which has healthcare facilities in Marietta, experienced a cyberattack Sunday, cancelling surgeries on Monday.
Memorial Health System CEO Scott Cantley said patient security is the hospital networks top priority.
"Maintaining the safety and security of our patients and their care is our top priority and we are doing everything possible to minimize disruption,” Cantley said in a statement. “Staff at our hospitals- Marietta Memorial, Selby, and Sistersville General Hospital - are working with paper charts while systems are restored, and data recovered."
Memorial Health System is working with security partners, including the FBI and Homeland Security, to restore information operations as quickly as possible, The Marietta Times reported.
According to a release, Memorial Health System experienced an security incident in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to a release. As a result, Memorial Health suspended user access to information technology applications related to operations.
The attack mirrors the spate of recent ransomware attacks, including the Colonial Pipeline attack in early May.
According to Cantley, all urgent surgical cases for Monday, Aug. 16 have been canceled and patients notified. In addition, all radiology exams have been canceled. All primary care appointments will be held as scheduled. If patients have an appointment with a surgeon or specialist on Monday, the hospital suggests they call ahead.
"At this time no known patient or employee personal or financial information has been compromised," Cantley said said. "We are continuing to work with IT security experts to methodically investigate to precisely understand what happened and are taking the appropriate actions to resolve any and all issues."
Memorial Health System Emergency Departments are on diversion at midnight due to IT system failures. The system will continue to accept stroke and trauma patients at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Belpre and Selby are on diversion for all patients due to radiology availability, the release said. It is in the best interest of all other patients to be taken to the nearest accepting facility. If all area hospitals on are diversion, patients will be transported to the emergency department closest to where the emergency occurred. This diversion will be ongoing until IT systems are restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.